Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India sees single-day rise of 224 Covid-19 infections, active cases at 4503

India sees single-day rise of 224 Covid-19 infections, active cases at 4503

PTI |
May 30, 2023 10:19 AM IST

The death toll has increased to 5,31,867 with one death, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India saw a single-day rise of 224 fresh coronavirus cases while the active cases have decreased to 4,503, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,86,934). (File)

The death toll has increased to 5,31,867 with one death, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read| Experts say India need not worry about China’s Covid spike. Here's why

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,278).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,908 in the country, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
death toll covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP