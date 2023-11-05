India sends medicines, other relief materials to quake-affected Nepal

India on Sunday sent medicines and other relief materials to Nepal for its earthquake-affected people. Indian ambassador Naveen Srivastava hands over the first consignment of emergency relief material to Nepal's defence minister Purna Bahadur Khadka.(ANI)

Over 150 people have been killed and more than 160 injured after an earthquake struck several areas in western Nepal on Friday.

India sent the relief materials in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake-affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM @narendramodi's Neighbourhood First policy in action," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X.

The relief consignments were handed over to Nepalese authorities by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava.

