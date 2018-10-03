Assam sends 7 Rohingya Muslims to Manipur to be deported to Myanmar

The Assam government on Wednesday despatched seven Rohingyas from detention camp in Silchar to Manipur’s capital Imphal from where they would be deported to Myanmar, a top government official said.

“The seven had left the detention camp this morning for Manipur from where they will be sent back through the border at Moreh,” Deputy Commissioner of Assam’s Cachar district S Lakshmanan said.

The deportation came after a last ditch effort by advocate Prashant Bhushan in the Supreme Court to restrain the government from deporting Rohingyas refugees lodged in jails of detentions camps in Assam or other parts of the country failed. Bhushan had filed a PIL in the apex court.

Earlier Wednesday, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi raised the bar for cases to be mentioned before his bench for an urgent hearing, “If somebody is going to be killed, evicted or hanged today, only such cases will be entertained to list them urgently,” the new chief justice said minutes after taking oath.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 16:38 IST