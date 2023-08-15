Home / India News / India showing way to fight climate change: PM Modi on Independence Day

PTI |
Aug 15, 2023 09:28 AM IST

"The entire world is grappling with climate change. India has shown the way to combat it," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has shown the way to the world to fight climate change.

Red Fort during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi.(PTI)
India has launched "Life Mission" which aims to stop mindless consumption of resources and formed important international coalitions such as International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Big Cat Alliance.

"The entire world is grappling with climate change. India has shown the way to combat it," Modi said in his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

ISA aims to promote solar energy utilisation and facilitate cooperation among solar-rich countries for mutual benefits. It was launched in November 2015 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris by Prime Minister Modi and then French President Francois Hollande.

CDRI is an international initiative aimed at promoting the resilience of infrastructure systems in the face of natural and man-made disasters.

It brings together governments, organisations and experts to collaborate on developing strategies, policies and technologies to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure such as transportation, energy, water and communication networks to withstand and recover from various types of disasters.

The International Big Cat Alliance aims to protect and conserve seven major big cats - tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah -- across the world.

