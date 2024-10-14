India slams Canada's move to link envoy to Nijjar killing case. Full statement

India on Monday responded strongly to a diplomatic communication from Canada on probe into the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Modi government rejected the claims as "motivated and absurd." The Modi government rejected Canada's claims as "motivated and absurd."(HT Photo)

Here's the full statement issued by MEA

“We have received a diplomatic communication from Canada yesterday suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country. The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government which is centered around vote bank politics,” the statement said.

“Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains,” the statement added.

“Prime Minister Trudeau’s hostility to India has long been in evidence. In 2018, his visit to India, which was aimed at currying favour with a vote bank, rebounded to his discomfort. His Cabinet has included individuals who have openly associated with an extremist and separatist agenda regarding India. His naked interference in Indian internal politics in December 2020 showed how far he was willing to go in this regard. That his Government was dependent on a political party, whose leader openly espouses a separatist ideology vis-à-vis India, only aggravated matters,” it added.

“Under criticism for turning a blind eye to foreign interference in Canadian politics, his Government has deliberately brought in India in an attempt to mitigate the damage. This latest development targeting Indian diplomats is now the next step in that direction. It is no coincidence that it takes place as Prime Minister Trudeau is to depose before a Commission on foreign interference. It also serves the anti-India separatist agenda that the Trudeau Government has constantly pandered to for narrow political gains,” India stated.

To that end, the Trudeau Government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. This has included death threats to them and to Indian leaders. All these activities have been justified in the name of freedom of speech. Some individuals who have entered Canada illegally have been fast-tracked for citizenship. Multiple extradition requests from the Government of India in respect of terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada have been disregarded.

High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is India’s senior-most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years. He has been Ambassador to Japan and Sudan, while also serving in Italy, Turkiye, Vietnam, and China. The aspersions cast on him by the Government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt.

The Government of India has taken cognizance of the activities of the Canadian High Commission in India that serve the political agenda of the current regime. This led to the implementation of the principle of reciprocity regarding diplomatic representation. India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats.

India asks Canada for evidence in Nijjar murder

India on Sunday clarified that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot make unsubstantiated charges against the Modi government for the murder of terrorist Nijjar and called for evidence to back their claims.

Canada alleged that Indian officials were involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, a claim that India has categorically rejected.