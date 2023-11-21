India slams Pak envoy's Kashmir reference at UN meet: ‘Unwarranted’

India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan's reference to Kashmir during a United Nations Security Council meeting. The debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promoting Sustaining Peace through Common Development’, was ongoing under China's presidency.



During the debate, Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram made a reference to Kashmir in his remarks, prompting strong reaction from the Indian side, PTI reported. A file photo of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York. (Reuters file photo)

“I will take not more than a few seconds to dismiss the unwarranted and habitual remarks made by a Permanent Representative earlier against my country and I will not dignify them with a response here,” Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN R. Madhu Sudan said.



Pakistan continues to raise the Kashmir issue at global forums including the UN to gain attention, and the attempts have failed to gain any traction. India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will be an integral territory of India.



The relations between the two-nuclear armed countries have been tensed since India abrogated Article 370, thereby scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.



The abrogation of Article 370 took place months after Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad carried out a terrorist attack in J&K's Pulwama on February 14 that year, wherein an RDX-laden car rammed into a CRPF convoy killing 40 jawans.



Twelve days later, the Indian Air Force carried out ‘punitive’ airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) facility in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in an operation code-named ‘Bandar’.

