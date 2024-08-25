India, Sri Lanka conclude Mitra Shakti army exercise

New Delhi: The armies of India and Sri Lanka on Saturday concluded the 10th edition of their joint exercise, Mitra Shakti, at the Army Training School in Lanka’s Maduruoya, army officials said on Sunday. Joint Military Exercise MitraShakti was conducted today at Army Training School, Maduruoya, #SriLanka (File Photo)

The drills, which began on August 12, aimed to enhance interoperability, military-to-military cooperation, and enable both forces to operate cohesively.

The training was conducted so that the two armies can undertake combined operations when called upon to do so, said one of the officials cited above. “It has helped both sides to understand each other’s doctrines, tactics, and procedures to evolve drills while operating in counterterrorism, regional security, and peacekeeping operations,” he said.

This year’s edition of Mitra Shakti witnessed the participation of more than 100 personnel each from the two armies. “The dynamic exercise resulted in enhancing the interoperability between the #IndianArmy and #SriLankanArmy in combating urban terrorism and strengthening cooperation between both Armies,” the Indian Army wrote on X on Saturday.

The troops engaged in a series of tactical drills, field training exercises, and live-firing exercises.

“The scenarios included operations such as urban warfare, fighting in built-up areas, and convoy protection,” said another official.

The exercise also involved joint planning and execution of operations, which provided an opportunity for both armies to exchange best practices and strengthen their operational capabilities, the officials said.

“The drills serve as a platform for both nations to address common security concerns, including maritime security, anti-terrorism, and disaster response. The collaboration underscores the importance of regional cooperation in addressing these challenges effectively,” said the first official.