'Taken up the case strongly': India on dancer Amarnath Ghose's murder in US

A Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer from Kolkata, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in Missouri on Tuesday evening. The Office of Consulate General of India in Chicago extended its deep condolences to the family and friends of Ghosh and said it is "following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support." The United States has reported a slew of attacks on Indian and Indian American students in various parts of the country.

Noted television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee had said in a social media post that his friend Ghosh was shot and killed in St Louis Academy neighbourhood, urging the Indian Embassy to help claim his body. Bhattacharjee also said that the reason for Amarnath Ghosh's murder and the details of the accused were not known at the time.

“Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from kolkata. Excellent dancer , was pursuing PHD , was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown,” she said in a post.

“Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it.”

“@IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. Atleast we should know the reason of his murder,” she added, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affaris Minister S Jaishankar.

The Consulate General later said it is “extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh.”

“Taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack.”

The United States has been witnessing a surge in attacks against Indian nationals and people of Indian origin.

The White House said last week that US President Joe Biden and his administration are working very hard to thwart and disrupt attacks on Indian and Indian American students

“There is no excuse for violence, certainly based on race or gender or religion or any other factor. That’s just unacceptable here in the United States,” John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters when asked about the series of attacks on students from India and also those from the Indian American community.

“The president and this administration have been working very, very hard to make sure we’re doing everything we can to work with state and local authorities to try to thwart and disrupt those kinds of attacks and make it clear to anybody who might consider them that they’ll be held properly accountable,” Kirby said.