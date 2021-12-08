India successfully test-fires air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India successfully test-fired the air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the ministry of defence said on Wednesday, describing the launch as a ‘major milestone’ in BrahMos development.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the missile was successfully test-fired from Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Sukhoi 30 MKI supersonic fighter aircraft from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), based in Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, today. Stating that the launch was a ‘copy book flight,’ the release further said that the missile followed the pre-planned trajectory, meeting all of its mission objectives.

“During the test, the structural integrity and functional performance have been proven. It clears the system for the serial production of air version BrahMos missiles within the country,” the defence ministry said, adding that the previous flight test of the air version took place last July.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BrahMos Aerospace, IAF and the industry on successful test-firing, the release also said.

BrahMos is a joint India-Russia venture, between the DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, which, together, formed the Brahmos Aerospace. The missile derives its name from two rivers: the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva of Russia.

A day ago, on Tuesday, India successfully test-fired the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Chandipur-based ITR. The DRDO-designed system has been developed for the Indian Navy, and can engage targets at a distance of around 15km.

