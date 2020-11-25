e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The range of the new land-attack version of the missile has been extended to 400 km from the original 290 km but its speed has been maintained at 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound, they said.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 02:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi
Indian Army successfully launches BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in a top-attack configuration, hitting a target in the Bay of Bengal with pinpoint accuracy.
Indian Army successfully launches BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in a top-attack configuration, hitting a target in the Bay of Bengal with pinpoint accuracy. (PTI)
         

India on Tuesday “successfully” test fired the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos as part of a series of planned trials of the weapon, known for its precision strike capabilities, official sources said.

The range of the new land-attack version of the missile has been extended to 400 km from the original 290 km but its speed has been maintained at 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound, they said.

“The land-attack version of the missile was test-fired in the Andaman and Nicobar at around 10 am and it was a successful trial”, an official source said.

According to official sources, in the next few days, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy are scheduled to carry out separate test-firing of the new version of the air-launched and naval versions of the supersonic cruise missile respectively.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the lethal weapon that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

India has already deployed a sizeable number of the original BrahMos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the last two-and-half months, India has test fired a number of missiles including an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1 which is planned to be inducted into service by 2022.

On October 18, a naval version of the BrahMos missile was successfully test fired from an indigenously-built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian sea.

The Indian Air Force on October 30 test-fired the air launched version of the weapon from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal.

The BrahMos missile provides the IAF a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.

The IAF is also integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which is aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.

tags
top news
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In