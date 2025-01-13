India summons top Bangladesh diplomat day after Dhaka summoned Indian envoy: Report

India on Monday summoned Bangladesh's deputy high commissioner Nural Islam, ANI reported. The ministry of external affairs on Monday summoned Bangladesh's deputy high commissioner Nural Islam(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

The ministry of external affairs summoned the Bangladeshi diplomat a day after the Bangladesh foreign ministry summoned India's high commissioner, Pranay Verma, in Dhaka.

In a statement, the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said,"Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday expressed the deep concern of the Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border."

After meeting the Bangladesh foreign minister, Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma was quoted by ANI as saying,"I met foreign secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring crime-free border, effectively addressing the challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking to have understanding with regards to fencing border for security."

ALSO READ: India calls on Bangladesh to implement existing border management understandings

"Our two border guard forces, BSF and BGB have been in communication and understanding will be implemented and co-operative approach to combating crimes", the Indian envoy added.

According to a PTI report, Bangladesh alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, violating a bilateral agreement.

India-Bangladesh tensions

The tensions between India and Bangladesh are on the rise ever since its prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country and has been staying in India at an undisclosed location.

Sheikh Hasina's ouster has coincided with minority Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh, with reports of widespread incidents of attacks and vandalism at temples and properties owned by Hindus.

A vast majority of incidents against the minority communities since August 4 last year were 'political in nature' and not 'communal,' Bangladesh government said on Saturday.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ press wing said that the police investigation came after the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council recently claimed that there were 2,010 incidents of communal violence since a day before deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5 following a massive student-led protest that toppled her 16-year regime.

