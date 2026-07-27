India summons Ukrainian ambassador after attacks on merchant vessels with Indian crew

The Ministry of External Affairs has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador, Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, after attacks on merchant vessels with Indian crew on board.
This comes after several vessels with Indian crew on board were targeted near Ukraine's Odesa port as the war with Russia escalates.
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These summons, as per news agency ANI, were issued after an Indian seafarer was killed in an attack on commercial vessel MV OMORFI on July 18.
A deadly attack on July 18, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI in the Black Sea resulted in the death of an Indian seafarer. The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has identified the deceased sailor as Chief Officer Sagar Gupta.
As per ANI, the Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms. The MEA also called on the envoy to convey India's concerns over the attacks on vessels in the Black Sea.
Vessels targeted in Black Sea
The most recent attack occurred on Saturday. As per a statement from the Indian embassy in Kyiv, the incident occurred on Saturday when MV AGN Ragnar was hit at the Port of Odesa, one of Ukraine's key Black Sea ports that has frequently come under attack since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.
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Days before this attack, four Indian seafarers were killed in a Russian attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo. Following this, Russian chargé d’affaires Vladimir Ladanov was summoned to the external affairs ministry in full public glare, with TV crews filming his arrival on Tuesday morning.
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Days before this attack, four Indian seafarers were killed in a Russian attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo. Following this, Russian chargé d’affaires Vladimir Ladanov was summoned to the external affairs ministry in full public glare, with TV crews filming his arrival on Tuesday morning.
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Ladanov was summoned as the Russian ambassador was away from New Delhi.
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