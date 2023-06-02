Support efforts to end Ukraine conflict, says India after Brics joint statement

NEW DELHI: India supports efforts aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict as it believes in finding a way forward through diplomacy and dialogue, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday against the backdrop of the Brics grouping backing mediation proposals.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar with his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa after a meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers, in Cape Town, South Africa (PTI)

A joint statement issued after a meeting of foreign ministers of Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) member states in Cape Town said they had “noted with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices” aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Asked at a weekly news briefing if the joint statement amounted to an endorsement of a so-called peace plan proposed by China, Bagchi said: “I would not be sure whether to characterise the peace plan you have referred to as a mediation effort or not.”

India, he said, has always supported mediation efforts and the “idea of finding a way forward through diplomacy and dialogue”. He added, “Any mediation effort that works in that direction would be welcome.”

The Brics foreign ministers recalled their national positions on the “situation in and around Ukraine” as expressed at international forums such as the UN Security Council and General Assembly and called for the “full and effective implementation” of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN Secretariat on promoting Russian food products and fertilisers to world markets.

The ministers further stressed the “importance of allowing grains and fertilisers to continue to reach those most in need”, according to the joint statement.

Besides calling for reforms of the principal organs of the UN, including the Security Council, so that they can better respond to global challenges, the joint statement said China and Russia reiterated the importance of the role of Brazil, India and South Africa in global affairs and their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN.

At a time when the G7 has sought to raise Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the G20, the Brics foreign ministers emphasised the importance of the grouping of 20 largest economies acting as the premier multilateral forum for economic cooperation and jointly seeking solutions to global challenges.

The foreign ministers also strongly condemned all forms of terrorism and said the Brics states are committed to combating cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing networks and safe havens.

“They also stressed the need for a comprehensive approach of the whole international community to effectively curb the terrorist activities, which pose a serious threat...The ministers rejected double standards in countering terrorism and extremism conducive to terrorism,” the joint statement said.

