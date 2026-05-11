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India thanks Portugal for extradition of fugitive Abhay Rana

India thanks Portugal for extradition of fugitive Abhay Rana

Published on: May 11, 2026 10:26 am IST
PTI |
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London, India thanked Portugal for its cooperation in the successful extradition of fugitive Abhay Rana, with the government describing the move as an important step in its ongoing efforts to bring back wanted criminals residing abroad.

India thanks Portugal for extradition of fugitive Abhay Rana

Rana, wanted by Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases, including extortion, criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, was extradited from Portugal on Saturday under the bilateral extradition agreement between the two countries following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.

A statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, on Saturday said India thanks Portugal and its law enforcement authorities for their cooperation and support in the successful extradition of Rana.

It said the extradition marked "an important step in the ongoing efforts of the Government of India to extradite fugitives currently residing in various foreign countries".

The success of the operation was made possible through "active and sustained coordination" among the Ministry of External Affairs , the Ministry of Home Affairs , the Haryana Police, the Embassy of India in Lisbon, and various law enforcement agencies of Portugal, the statement said.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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