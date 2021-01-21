India to face higher security challenges in line with rising stature: Naravane
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday said India will face increasingly higher security challenges in tune with its rising stature and it must enhance indigenous defence capabilities to maintain strategic influence and freedom of action as external dependence for weapons creates vulnerabilities in times of crisis.
In an address at a seminar on Army-industry partnership, Gen Naravane talked about twin challenges of Covid-19 pandemic and the "belligerence" on the northern borders that his force faced in 2020, and said the government's focus on self-reliance will boost the country's overall strategic objectives.
He also said the unresolved borders and wars in the past with "our adversaries" challenge the myth of 'no conventional war', adding proxy war, 'Left wing extremism' and insurgencies are likely to keep the Army occupied.
"India is now a rising regional global power in Asia, more particularly in South Asia. As we rise in our stature and influence, we will face increasingly higher security challenges," he said at the seminar organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).
Referring to increasing security challenges along India's unresolved Northern borders, he said a continuous and concerted capability building of the Army through modernisation to address these security challenges is a national imperative.
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months.
The Chief of Army Staff said India was lagging behind slightly considering the quick pace of defence modernisation being undertaken by its adversaries, and called upon the indigenous industry to invest in research and development to boost the country's overall military capabilities.
"The continuous and heavy dependence of the armed forces on equipment of foreign origin needs to be addressed in the right earnest through indigenous capability development and towards meeting the modern day defence requirements," he said.
"The defence industry is a big enabler for self reliance and capability building and it is a prerequisite to maintain our strategic influence and freedom of action," Gen Naravane said.
He further said: "We are committed to procuring indigenous equipment and weapon systems as nothing is more motivating for any army then to fight and win its wars with indigenous technologies and weapons."
Encouraging the private industry to take advantage of the government's reform measures to boost domestic defence production, he said the Army was strongly committed to support them.
"Our external dependence for weapons and ammunition creates vulnerabilities during times of crisis. However, in the past few years, we have tried to reverse this trend by boosting indigenisation and focusing on dual purpose high-end technology." he added.
"It may be noted that 75 percent of our priority one projects in the 13th Army plan, costing over ₹1,50,000 crore are supporting efforts towards the Make in India programme," Gen Naravane said.
At the seminar, an MoU was signed between the Indian Army and the SIDM that will provide for further impetus to indigenisation under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. This MoU was signed on the occasion of 25 years of Army-industry partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)m officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayant Khobragade named India's next envoy to ASEAN secretariat
- India first posted a dedicated ambassador to ASEAN in 2014 following the elevation of ties between the two sides to a strategic partnership and in view of growing cooperation in areas ranging from security to trade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: UK strain infects 145 people in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six shooters involved in murder of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide, say Lucknow police
- Police claimed that Sandip Singh alias Baba who was arrested on Thursday from his Ambedkarnagar hideout told them that Ajit Singh was killed on the orders of two jailed gangsters after he refused to turn hostile in court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vaccinated 9,99,065 beneficiaries against Covid-19 so far: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's vaccine diplomacy in south Asia pushes back against China
- India is one of the world's leading makers of generic drugs
- New Delhi has free shipments of vaccines to neighbours
- Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar are among beneficiaries
- Pharma prowess allows India to counter China's influence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK strain infects 145 people in India; situation under careful watch, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to face higher security challenges in line with rising stature: Naravane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers reject centre's proposal to put laws on hold for 1.5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand govt asks Centre for 20,000 additional Covid vaccines for Kumbh Mela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends 3 mn vaccine doses to Bangladesh, Nepal. China steps in for Pakistan
- Six countries – Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Seychelles and Myanmar – are part of India’s initial rollout of vaccines as grant assistance. There are also plans to supply doses to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Jharkhand minister recovers after double lung transplant in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry CM to meet President, seek recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Anguished': PM Modi tweets after fire kills 5 at Pune's Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court grants bail to Kannada actor accused of drug peddling
- Ragini Dwivedi has been in custody for over 140 days after her arrest last September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Popular Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui floats new political party in Bengal
- He is the scion of the Siddiqui family, which is the custodian of the famous Furfura Sharif shrine, one of the most popular places of pilgrimage in Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox