New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Research Organisation, a facility with advanced simulators being established in Hyderabad, will become fully operational by the end of this year and will have , a civil aviation ministry official said. It will have labs to analyse cyber security threats, and facilitate aviation data management. India to get civil aviation research centre by year end

CARO, which is being established on a 20-acre plot within the Begumpet airport at a cost of ₹402.13 crore, will offer solutions in key areas in the civilian aviation sector in India. “The construction of the CARO building is under progress and in the final phase of construction,” the ministry officer said, seeking anonymity.

A research facility is functioning in a limited way at Begumpet airport with employees of the Airports Authority of India, another official said. “The new CARO will also be manned by AAI officers,” he said, declining to be named.

CARO aims to promote in-house and collaborative research to cater AAI’s needs through establishment of a world-class research infrastructure with advanced simulators and laboratory facilities, the ministry official said.

CARO will develop indigenous technologies, promote and disseminate R&D activities, encourage creativity and innovation through human resource measures, and provide decision support using data analytical tools and cost- benefit analysis, he added.

“It also aims to provide a research platform for private and public stakeholders to cater to the needs of global aviation research through collaboration with government and private organisation, co-develop with international organisations, facilitate industry institution tie-ups, foster a vibrant research and development environment to attract top talent and provide resources for start-ups and innovations to carry out research,” the official said.

Its foundation stone was laid by Suresh Prabhu, the then civil aviation minister, in July 2018, and was originally scheduled to be operational by May 2022.

