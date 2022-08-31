India to launch first indigenous vaccine against cervical cancer on Sept 1

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in partnership with the Serum Institute of India is set to launch India’s first indigenously developed Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer on Thursday, the Centre said in a statement on Wednesday.

The vaccine will be launched by the union minister of state (independent charge) science and technology, Jitendra Singh in Delhi, the statement said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India accounts for about a fifth of the global burden for cervical cancer, witnessing about 1.23 lakh cases and around 67,000 deaths every year. Government analysis shows that this vaccine provides prevention against 6,11,16 and 18 strains by generating antibodies against HPV. The indigenous vaccine will prove to be a low-cost, affordable vaccine, DBT said.

Officials from DBT explained that the new vaccine is based on VLP (virus like particles)-- like the hepatitis B vaccine--and is made to provide protection by generating antibodies against the HPV virus’s L1 protein.

This will especially be useful for nearly 50 million girls aged 9–14 years in India.

The Serum Institute of India received a clearance from the Drugs Controller General of India in July for the vaccine.

“It is very effective and prevents cervical cancer because, 85-90% cases, cervical cancer is because of this particular virus and this vaccine is against those viruses. So, if we give it to our young children and daughters, they are protected from the infection and consequently probably 30 years later, cancer does not occur,” Dr N K Arora, chairperson of the Covid working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) told ANI.

“There is shortage in the global market. Now Indian vaccine has come. So, we will be able to take care of our requirements within our made-in-India vaccine,” he added.

