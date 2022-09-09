India to observe state mourning on Sunday in respect of Queen Elizabeth

The Government of India will observe one-day state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday.

A statement issued by the ministry of home affairs said that on the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings. There will be no official entertainment on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India.”

Read here for latest updates

“On the day of Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.”

The 96-year-old queen died "peacefully" on Thursday after a year-long period of ill-health and decline, at the culmination of a record-breaking reign of 70 years.

Also read | Unusual rights of Charles III: No passport, No driving license and all the swans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Buckingham Palace said the new King Charles and other members of the royal family would observe an extended mourning period from now until seven days after her funeral.

The date of the funeral, which will be attended by heads of state and government, is yet to be announced but is expected to be on Monday, September 19.

Also read | Rainbow appears outside Buckingham Palace as people mourn Queen's death

One of the planet's most recognisable people, the queen was the only British monarch most people alive today had ever known. The tributes were universal, including from Russia and China.

US President Joe Biden described the queen, whom he met for tea at Windsor Castle last year, as "a stateswoman of unmatched dignity".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail