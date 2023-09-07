News / India News / India to open embassy in Timor Leste, announces PM Modi at Asean-India summit

India to open embassy in Timor Leste, announces PM Modi at Asean-India summit

PTI |
Sep 07, 2023 03:21 PM IST

Timor Leste joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2022 as an Observer, before becoming its full member.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a decision to open an Indian embassy in Timor-Leste. Modi announced the decision while co-chairing the annual ASEAN-India summit in this Indonesian capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PIB)
At the ASEAN-India summit, the prime minister announced the decision to establish an Indian Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The decision is a reflection of the importance India attaches to ASEAN, and its relations with Timor Leste," it said.

The MEA said the decision was warmly welcomed by Timor Leste and ASEAN member nations.

ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan, and Australia are its dialogue partners.

