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India to resume regular visa operations in Bangladesh

The move comes following Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi's visit to Dhaka, reversing the 2024 limits imposed due to protests against Sheikh Hasina

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 08:41 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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India is set to resume normal visa operations in Bangladesh almost two years after services were severely curtailed because of violent protests during the movement that led to the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi announced resumption of normal tourist visa operations from Bangladesh during visit to Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka(HT)

Indian high commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday announced the resumption of normal visa operations soon after presenting his credentials to the Bangladesh President, and said applications for tourist visas will be accepted from June 28.

Also Read I India gives new Bangladesh envoy Dinesh Trivedi cabinet minister status

Trivedi visited the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka to review visa operations. According to a social media post by the Indian high commission, Trivedi noted that IVAC is one of India’s largest visa facilitation centres and serves as a hub for people-to-people exchanges with Bangladesh.

With the resumption of normal services, tourist visas will increase, the people said.

Also Read I ‘India-Bangladesh same blood, Ganga Padma same flood’: Ties built on shared history and culture

A total of 1.6 million Bangladeshi citizens visited India in 2023. Of them, 60% visited for tourism, 30% for medical treatment and the remainder for other purposes.

 
bangladesh tourist visa india
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