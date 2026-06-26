India to resume regular visa operations in Bangladesh

India is set to resume normal visa operations in Bangladesh almost two years after services were severely curtailed because of violent protests during the movement that led to the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi announced resumption of normal tourist visa operations from Bangladesh during visit to Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka(HT)

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Indian high commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday announced the resumption of normal visa operations soon after presenting his credentials to the Bangladesh President, and said applications for tourist visas will be accepted from June 28.

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Trivedi visited the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka to review visa operations. According to a social media post by the Indian high commission, Trivedi noted that IVAC is one of India’s largest visa facilitation centres and serves as a hub for people-to-people exchanges with Bangladesh.

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{{^usCountry}} India’s largest visa operation is in Bangladesh, which had emerged as one of the largest sources of tourists till the protests of 2024. India has 16 Indian visa application centres across Bangladesh, and people familiar with the matter said five of them had resumed functioning while the remainder would be reopened in phases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s largest visa operation is in Bangladesh, which had emerged as one of the largest sources of tourists till the protests of 2024. India has 16 Indian visa application centres across Bangladesh, and people familiar with the matter said five of them had resumed functioning while the remainder would be reopened in phases. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Even the curtailing of services since 2024, largely due to security reasons, the number of visas being issued has steadily risen. The Indian mission in Bangladesh currently issues 1,500 to 2,000 visas a day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even the curtailing of services since 2024, largely due to security reasons, the number of visas being issued has steadily risen. The Indian mission in Bangladesh currently issues 1,500 to 2,000 visas a day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most of these are visas for medical patients, students and businesspeople. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most of these are visas for medical patients, students and businesspeople. {{/usCountry}}

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With the resumption of normal services, tourist visas will increase, the people said.

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A total of 1.6 million Bangladeshi citizens visited India in 2023. Of them, 60% visited for tourism, 30% for medical treatment and the remainder for other purposes.

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