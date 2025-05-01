India tops survey on AI usage, ahead of United States, United Kingdom: Report

India has emerged on top in a survey conducted by Statista Consumer Insights on the use of AI (artificial intelligence) tools in daily life, surging ahead of western countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. 41 per cent of Indian respondents to a survey stated that they use AI daily(Pexel/ Representative)

According to the survey, 41 per cent of Indians stated that AI tools are a part of their everyday life. Second to India, was Brazil where 33 per cent of respondents reported using AI for daily use, followed by 24 per cent of respondents in Mexico, 21 per cent in Germany and the United Kingdom.

The United States came in last with 20 per cent of people using AI daily.

The survey interviewed 1,250 respondents in the age group of 18-64 in every country, from August to September 2024.

According to a Gartner report, by 2024, AI augmentation is projected to generate $3.7 trillion in business value and save 8.1 billion hours of worker productivity globally.

Another report by Elsevier’s Insights claims that 67 per cent of Indian researchers anticipate adopting AI tools within the next 2-5 years.

AI reshaping modernisation in India

AI is reshaping core modernisation across India's public and private sectors, with government, banking and telecom leading the way, according to Deloitte's Tech Trends - India Perspective report.

"AI is reshaping core modernisation across India's public and private sectors. Core systems in government services, banking and telecom are becoming AI-first, enabling more efficient data sharing and smoother user experiences," said the report, as quoted by PTI.

"However, these innovations are challenging, requiring complex architectural changes to ensure scalability, security and long-term sustainability," the report added.

The Deloitte report also stated that Indian businesses were rapidly adopting small, multimodal AI models to ensure faster, more efficient and targeted solutions for consumers.