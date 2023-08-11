‘Leave’: India asks citizens to exit Niger as tensions mount following coup

NEW DELHI: India on Friday advised its nationals in Niger to leave the west African country as soon as possible in view of escalating tensions following the overthrow of the democratically elected president by a military junta.

Nigerien security forces prepare to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy, in Niamey, the capital city of Niger on July 30 (REUTERS FILE)

An estimated 250 Indian nationals are in Niger, most of them based in the capital Niamey. Tensions have mounted after the self-proclaimed new head of state, Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani, dismissed pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West to free deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

“In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular media briefing.

“Those who may be planning travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises,” he said, reading from an advisory.

Most Indian nationals living in Niamey are engaged in the trading, hospitality and services sectors. Among the Indian firms with investments in Niger are Airtel Cellular Services. Bagchi said the Indian embassy in Niamey is in close contact with members of the Indian community, who are safe.

The Indian government is closely monitoring developments in Niger, and Indians should keep in mind that the airspace is currently closed, the advisory said. “When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security,” it added.

The advisory further said Indian nationals who had not yet registered with the Indian embassy should “do so expeditiously”. Bagchi said the embassy is providing all possible assistance to facilitate the departure and exit of Indian nationals.

Indian nationals can contact the embassy in Niamey at the phone number + 227 9975 9975 for assistance.

Niger has witnessed widespread protests and unrest following the July 26 coup and Bazoum remains under house arrest in difficult conditions. The military junta declared a new government on August 10. Several European countries have evacuated their citizens from Niger.

Tchiani has rebuffed a one-week ultimatum from ECOWAS to restore the previous leadership or face a military intervention, saying he will not “give in to any threats, wherever they come from”.

Niger saw its first peaceful transition of power when Bazoum won the 2021 election, after four coup attempts since independence from France in 1960.

