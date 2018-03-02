India, US working together on regional, maritime security

The US is working with India on a range of issues including regional and maritime security, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

“Our goal is to ensure that we are working together on an array of issues with respect to regional security,” chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White told reporters at her weekly news conference.

India, she said, plays a very important role.

“Therefore the more we can have a conversation not only about Afghanistan and the future of Afghanistan but also how can we work together on maritime security?” she said.

“There’s a great deal that we can learn from each other and so the Secretary (of Defence) looks forward to that conversation,” White said, responding to the first two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US next month.