New Delhi, The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Wednesday said the 9th India International Water Week will be held here from September 22 to 26, with a focus on climate-resilient water management amid rising concerns over floods, erratic rainfall and water stress. India Water Week to be held in Sept, to focus on climate-resilient water management

The event will feature thematic engagements across the water sector, including discussions on conservation, efficient use and sustainable management practices, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said at a press conference.

A field visit is also planned on the concluding day.

Patil said the second International WASH conference will be held in parallel at the same venue from September 22 to 24, with participation from experts, researchers, state governments, central ministries and NGOs.

Emphasising the urgency of the issue, he said the availability of water is steadily declining and stressed the need to reduce consumption, improve conservation and scale up water harvesting.

Highlighting future challenges, the minister said rising population and industrial growth will increase pressure on water resources, making it critical to ensure both availability and quality.

Patil added that all stakeholder suggestions, including those from NGOs, will be considered to develop sustainable solutions for human needs.

"Water is essential not just for drinking but for every aspect of life. However, availability is steadily declining. We must focus on conservation, efficient use and storage of water," Patil said.

On government initiatives, Patil said efforts are underway to improve river health and water bodies, including projects on the Yamuna and the development of Amrit Sarovars.

"Cleaning rivers is extremely important, and both the Centre and states are working together on comprehensive plans to restore polluted rivers,"he said.

Responding to a query on the Jal Jeevan Mission, the minister said the scheme has been extended till 2028 to ensure tap water supply to all rural households.

"Out of the total targeted households, around three crore are yet to be covered. The government has allocated substantial funds, and our priority is to ensure that every household receives safe and adequate drinking water," he said.

On trans-boundary water issues, Patil said work related to river systems, including the Indus basin, is progressing.

"I can only say that the work is progressing at full pace. Our objective is that water reaches everyone," he said.

V L Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, said this will be the first edition branded as "India International Water Week", reflecting expanded global participation.

"This is the first time that India Water Week is being called India International Water Week. We have had foreign partner countries earlier as well, but this edition will see expanded international engagement," Rao said.

The event will feature technical sessions, exhibitions and field visits, bringing together policymakers, experts, researchers, NGOs and industry stakeholders from India and abroad.

Rao said the central theme will be climate-resilient water management in view of recent extreme weather events and projected variability in rainfall, adding that key discussions will cover governance, resource optimisation, technology use, community participation, climate risk management and financing mechanisms.

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