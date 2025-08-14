India won't have got independence if Bengal wasn't there, says CM Mamata Banerjee; calls for unity in diversity

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that India would not have gained Independence if Bengal were not there, noting that legends like Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose, who made significant contributions to shaping the nation's destiny, were born in the state. CM Mamata Banerjee's remarks came against the backdrop of her party, Trinamool Congress's campaign that is themed on Bengali 'asmita' (pride).(File Image)

Banerjee said that Bengal is the beacon of hope, which stands for unity amid diversity.

"If Bengal was not there, India would not have got Independence. Bengal's soil has produced eminent people like Rabindranath Tagore, Nazrul Islam and Subhas Chandra Bose. The national anthem, the national song and the 'Jai Hind' slogan are all creations of Bengalis," she said while speaking at a function marking the 'Kanyashree' scheme's 12th anniversary.

Her remarks came against the backdrop of her party, Trinamool Congress's campaign that is themed on Bengali 'asmita' (pride). TMC has alleged "language terror" on migrant workers from West Bengal in BJP-governed states.

'70% were Bengalis'

“You will find that almost 70 per cent of inmates of the Cellular Jail (in Port Blair) were Bengalis. Freedom fighters from Punjab came second,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Tomorrow is Independence Day. I urge all to discard narrow-mindedness and divisive thoughts. Bengal stands for harmony and unity amongst diversity. We are strong and united," she told the schoolgirls present in the programme," she told the school girls present at the event.

The Bengal CM said that those who had entered India after the Partition are all citizens of the country.

"Only yesterday, I read about a father accompanying his son to a sporting event was not allowed accommodation at a hotel in Noida for speaking in Bengali. If we can honour your languages, why can't you respect ours?" she asked.

She criticised the Centre for "curbing scholarships in higher education" and highlighted that there is a "deprivation" of funds for Bengal.

"The UGC has nearly stopped funding research activities. The state government is now sponsoring those academic endeavours," Banerjee claimed.

While there is a need to learn many languages, including English, she said, one should not forget the mother tongue. "The sweetness of Bengali is all-pervading," she added.

Additionally, Banerjee said that so far, 93 lakh students have benefitted from the 'Kanyashree' scheme, which is aimed at preventing child marriages. She assured that the number would surpass one crore next year.

She said that her government has spent ₹17,000 crore for implementing the scheme, which has also received the United Nations' recognition.

"Due to Kanyashree, dropout rates at the primary, secondary and higher secondary levels have dropped. Dropout rates at the primary level are zero," she added.