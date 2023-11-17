India working on 3 health priorities: Mandaviya at Voice of Global Summit

New Delhi: India has identified three key health priorities— health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, and digital health innovations— said Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, while delivering keynote address at the Health Ministers’ Session on 2nd Voice of Global South Summit 2023 on Friday.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (HT file photo)

“Building upon the momentum generated by the First Voice of Global South Summit, India has identified three key Health priorities, that is, health emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, and digital health innovations and solutions which reflects a continued commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by countries in the Global South, thereby infusing inclusivity in global health discussions and solutions,” said Mandaviya.

The health minister acknowledged unprecedented challenges facing the countries of the Global South and emphasised India’s commitment to seeking reform of global governance structures to make them more responsive to contemporary realities and global challenges of the 21st century, especially the needs of the Global South.

He also underlined the importance of the One Health concept, adding that it is recognised as an effective approach to complex public health problems involving multiple disciplines, closely linking human health, animal health, and environmental health.

“It is imperative to recognise that the majority of epidemics and pandemics threatening global health, from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) to COVID-19, have roots in zoonotic origins. Committees of the International Health Regulations have consistently highlighted the inadequacy and fragmentation of efforts, leaving populations vulnerable to fend for themselves. It is also deeply concerning that the ongoing crises have exacerbated unequal access to healthcare and education. Hence, it is necessary to reverse learning loss and transform education and implement the One Health approach, enhance pandemic preparedness, and strengthen health systems,” he said.

Highlighting initiatives undertaken by India to address the concept of One Health, Mandaviya said that India’s One Health Programme diligently monitors and investigates emerging infectious diseases. “… the National Centre for Disease Control is at the forefront of significant One Health-related endeavours, implementing programs grounded in One Health as a fundamental principle… particularly those (diseases) originating from wildlife spaces, with a focus on fostering coordination among diverse groups for early detection and response.”

The recently-launched National One Health Mission adopts an integrated approach to observe the interconnected aspects of humans, animals, and the environment to monitor and prevent diseases. “This mission also facilitates coordination across various ministries and departments, aiming to achieve comprehensive pandemic preparedness and integrated disease control against priority diseases in both humans and animals,” said the health minister.

