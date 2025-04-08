Indian activist Sanal Edamaruku arrested in Poland after India-issued Interpol notice over blasphemy case

Sanal Edamaruku, a well-known Indian activist living in exile in Finland, was recently arrested in Poland on the basis of a notice issued by Indian authorities, Finnish media site Yle reported, citing local news agency. Sanal Edamaruku has been living in Finland in self-imposed exile since 2012. (X/@SanalEdamaruku)

According to Edamaruku's Rationalist International organisation, the secular activist was arrested at Warsaw's Modlin Airport on March 28. He was scheduled to address a human rights conference there.

The Finnish ministry for foreign affairs also confirmed to local news agency that it was aware of his arrest.

Sanal Edamaruku is wanted in India on blasphemy charges due to which he has been living in self-imposed exile in Finland since 2012. The Rationalist International said that the Indian government had issued an Interpol-red notice for Edamaruku and sought his extradition.

In 2012, the Indian activist angered the Catholic Church in India after he examined the water dripping from a crucifix and concluded that it was sewage leak, and not some miracle. This led to him being charged with blasphemy.

In 2020, Sanal Edamaruku had reportedly told the STT news agency that his life would be in danger if he returned to India. His organisation also referenced violence and killings that rationlists like him had faced.

Who is Sanal Edamaraku?

According to Sanal Edamaraku's LinkedIn profile, he has completed his studies from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

He has served as the president for the International Centre for Kathakali between April 2008 and January 2012 in New Delhi. There he studied and performed on several Kathakali stages from his student days and later directed plays based on non-traditional themes, including Nigerian play Shakila and Finnish epic Kalevala.

He also introduced female roles in Kathi and Pacha styles in Kathakali.

Sanal Edamaraku also worked as a columnist and national political analyst between July 1985 and June 2012 with the Kerala Sabdam group of publications. He was also its Bureau Chief between 2006 and 2012.

Additionally, Sanal Edamaruku served as the president of the Kerala School in New Delhi from November 2011 to July 2012.

Since he moved to Finland in 2012 amid the blasphemy charges against him, he began working as a resource person and lecturer at UNESCO affiliated educational institutions there till December 2013.

Then, he founded the Rationalist International organisation in Finland December 2013 and since has been its President.

He is also the president of the Indian Rationalist Association in India since July 2005. In that organisation, he previously served as the youngest ever general secretary in 1984, his LinkedIn profile mentions.