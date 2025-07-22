IAF to phase out MiG-21 fighter jets by September after 60 years of service

After more than six decades of service, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to retire the iconic MiG-21 fighter jets by September this year, marking a significant shift in India's military aviation history. MiG-21 has long been under scrutiny due to a series of crashes over the years.(X)

According to defence officials, the last remaining squadrons of the MiG-21s are currently stationed at the Nal air base in Rajasthan, ANI reported.

Once the backbone of the IAF's combat fleet, MiG-21 will soon be replaced by the more modern and indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1A.

On the other hand, the Indian Air Force will get at least half a dozen Tejas Light Combat Aircraft by March 2026, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd CMD D K Sunil has said, weeks after the IAF chief flagged serious concerns over delays in the delivery of the jets.

Sunil, chairperson and managing director of the aviation behemoth, attributed the delivery delays to US defence major GE Aerospace missing the deadline for the supply of its engines to power the fighter jets.