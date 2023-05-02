India, ASEAN navies set for joint drills in South China Sea

The Indian and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) navies are set to conduct their maiden joint drills in the South China Sea where China is known for its aggressive activities that threaten to escalate tensions in the region, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at the opening ceremony of the inaugural ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME-23). (HT picture)

China has longstanding territorial disputes in the resource-rich South China Sea with several members of the regional bloc including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The opening ceremony of the inaugural ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME-23) was held at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore on Tuesday, with the drills aimed at “promoting maritime cooperation and enhancing trust, friendship and confidence amongst ASEAN and Indian Navies,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and his Singaporean counterpart Rear Admiral Sean Wat, and senior dignitaries from ASEAN were present.

The regional bloc consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The inaugural edition of AIME is being co-hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy and Indian Navy.

The harbour phase of the exercise will be held at the Changi Naval Base from May 2 to May 4, and the sea phase will be conducted from May 7 to May 8 in the South China Sea.

The first phase will witness a range of professional and social interactions between the participating navies including cross deck visits, subject matter expert exchanges and planning meetings, while the second phase in the South China Sea will provide an opportunity to the participating navies to develop closer links in the coordination and execution of operations in the maritime domain, the statement added.

To be sure, the Indian Navy has exercised with regional navies in the South China Sea before.

Beijing has been increasingly belligerent in stressing its claims in the South China Sea.

India has consistently called for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, pivoting on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, while stressing on peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and under the framework of international laws.

India is concerned about complicating actions and incidents that have eroded trust and confidence, and undermined peace and stability in the region, defence minister Rajnath Singh said last November, while addressing the 9th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus at Siem Reap in Cambodia.

India stands for the freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, peaceful settlement of maritime disputes and adherence to international law, he had then said.

ASEAN is at the core of India’s Indo-Pacific Policy as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore in 2018.

Indigenous warships INS Delhi and INS Satpura along with a P8I maritime patrol aircraft will participate in the India-ASEAN naval drills.

India is keeping tabs on China’s moves in the South China Sea and taking steps to ensure that the Chinese navy doesn’t muscle its way into the Indian Ocean where combat-ready Indian warships are carrying out round-the-clock surveillance for any unusual activity.