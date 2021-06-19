‘Indian armed forces better equipped, more vigilant on Indo-China borders’: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria

Indian armed forces have been more vigilant and alert on the Indo-China border, especially after the last year’s clashes with Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday while interacting with media after the Combined Graduation Parade of newly-trained flight cadets of various branches of Indian Air Force at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Bhadauria said the Indian armed forces were constantly monitoring the situation in terms of additional deployments or any changes on the Indian as well as the Chinese side.

He said the discussions were going on between India and China for the next round of talks. “There is a proposal for Commander-level talks and decisions will be taken. The first attempt is to continue with talks and do disengagement of balance friction points and follow it with de-escalation,” Bhadauria said.

He, however, said there was no question of letting the guard down on the borders and the Indian forces were better placed compared to the last year and were on high alert all through the year.

“Simultaneously, the ground reality is being monitored closely in terms of current leftover locations, deployments, or any changes. We are taking all required actions on our parts,” he said.

Bhadauria said the IAF was undergoing rapid transformation with the rapid infusion of niche technologies. After Rafael and light combat aircraft (LCA), it had made giant steps in the case of capability enhancement, he said.

“The combat power in every facet of its operations has never been as intense as it is now. This is primarily because of the unprecedented and rapidly evolving security challenges that we face, coupled with the rising geopolitical uncertainty in our neighbourhood and beyond,” he added.

Earlier, the Air Chief Marshal reviewed the passing out parade of the flight cadets. In all, 161 flight cadets of flying and ground duty branches were commissioned as officers in the Indian Air Force.

The Chief of Air Staff presented ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to the flying cadets who successfully completed flying and navigation training respectively.

He also awarded ‘Wings’ to officers of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at the Air Force Academy.

The event was also marked by an aerobatic display by the famous Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, Sarang Helicopter Display Team, Pilatus PC-7 trainer and Para jumping by the Akash Ganga Team. Similarly, there was an immaculate flypast formation by Hawk, Kiran, Pilatus aircraft and Chetak helicopters.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, parents of graduating Flight Cadets could not witness the combined graduation parade this time.