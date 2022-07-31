Indian Army dog killed in J&K terror op laid to rest

The Indian Army on Sunday paid their last respects to 'Axel', the dog who was killed amid an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Axel was hit by a bullet while it was deployed with Army's 29 Rashtriya Rifles on Saturday.

The photos tweeted by news agency ANI on Sunday bshowed a group of commandos saluting as they paid their last respects to the dog. Officers also laid a wreath on the dog's grave. A paper inscription was also pasted on Axel's grave decorated with flowers. Among other things, the inscription mentioned the dog's army number and its date of death.

Baramulla, J&K | Last respects being paid to the Indian Army's dog, Axel, who lost its life in action after being hit by a bullet in an operation yesterday pic.twitter.com/72Wjx1XAEg — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

'Axel', an Indian Army dog, lost its life in a counter-terrorist operation in the Kashmir valley on Saturday during a building clearance operation. The postmortem report revealed more than 10 wounds and fractures of the femur.

During a building clearance operation, initially, another Army dog 'Balaji' was sent for building intervention and sanitised the corridor inside. "After that, Axel was deployed. The dog went inside the first room and cleared it. As soon as it entered the second room, it was fired upon. After being hit, it showed some movement for 15 seconds and fell down," they said.

The gunfight continued between the troops and terrorists and once the operation was over, Axel's body was retrieved.

