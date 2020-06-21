e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh

Indian Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh

The incident took place amid the ongoing dispute between India and China following the violent face-off between troops of both the countries at the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ladakh
The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land.
The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land.(AP file photo. Representative image)
         

Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area on Sunday, Army sources said.

All crew and passengers are safe, they added.

The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land.

Further details are awaited.

The incident took place amid the ongoing dispute between India and China following the violent face-off between troops of both the countries at the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the face-off on June 15.

tags
top news
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
Live: With 88 fresh cases, Maharashta Police’s Covid-19 tally crosses 4,000
Live: With 88 fresh cases, Maharashta Police’s Covid-19 tally crosses 4,000
Govt warns against large scale phishing attack: Here’s how you can secure yourself
Govt warns against large scale phishing attack: Here’s how you can secure yourself
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In