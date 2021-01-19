Indian Army organises 5-day recruitment drive for women in Lucknow
In a move at increasing women's numbers in the Army, the Indian Army on Monday organised a five-day recruitment drive for women at AMC Stadium in Lucknow Cantonment.
Major General NS Rajpurohit, Additional Director General (ADG)-Recruiting of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand said, "From March to October 2020, these drives were not conducted due to Covid-19 pandemic. We resumed our operations in November 2020. Since then, this is the first time we are conducting such a drive for women. Also, we have made negative Covid-19 test reports mandatory for participation."
The recruitment drive for women comes after the apex court on February 17, 2020, had ordered that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service.
The apex court had also ordered that after the judgement of Delhi High Court, Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers.
Additional Director General encouraged people to participate in physical exercise to boost the immunity of the body.
"We are happy to see that a lot of women have participated with enthusiasm in this drive. For being recruited, the woman must pass the physical test successfully," Rajpurohit added.
"This drive will be conducted for four more days. Today is the first day. We will be covering 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and 15 in Uttarakhand," he added.
"For registering in this drive, participants can access the details on our online portal," he further added.
On February 17, 2020, the apex court ordered that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service.
The apex court had also ordered that after the judgement of Delhi High Court, Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had termed it as a historic decision and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported the idea.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand to drive their tractors to Delhi to join protest
- The BKU said committee will tour US Nagar district to ensure farmers participation with their tractors in Delhi on Republic Day .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi has preferred to run away rather than answer questions: Javadekar
- The BJP leader said the Congress is not interested in resolving the issues pertaining to the farmers and Gandhi’s media address a day before the government and the farmers’ meet shows that the party does not want the talks to be successful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: MPs to undergo Covid-19 test; arrangements made for families, staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: Families of 3 killed by security forces hold protest in Pulwama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhino that strayed out of Kaziranga tranquilized, sent to Assam state zoo
- The rhino had moved out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on January 16 at Jakahalabandha area of Kaliabor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan seeks spot registration for beneficiaries due to glitches in CoWIN app
- The glitches in the CoWIN application have affected the vaccination drive in Rajasthan. The second day of the inoculation program saw 11,288 health workers of the 68.7% of targeted beneficiaries, which works out to 5 percentage points less than the first day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Meghalaya is Northeast’s best protected area
- Biotic interference in Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary has been significantly reduced, zonation has been done in terms of core and buffer zones and it has a duly notified eco-sensitive zone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate event to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apprehensions after AEFI cases may be reason of low vaccination turnout: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam parties asks EC to hold assembly polls around Bohag Bihu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol rate crosses record ₹85/litre in Delhi; diesel above ₹75/litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox