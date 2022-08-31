Indian Army, PLA officers meet over peace and tranquillity along LAC in Ladakh

Major general-ranked officers of the Indian and Chinese armies on Wednesday held a meeting in the Ladakh sector to discuss the issues related to peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the two sides have been locked in a lingering stand-off since May 2020, officials familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named.

It was a routine meeting that takes place after a gap of around three months, the officials said. The meeting, however, took place against the backdrop of Indian graziers being prevented from accessing pastures in the Demchok area of Ladakh on August 21.

Earlier this month, India raised the issue of increased Chinese air activity close to LAC in eastern Ladakh with the Chinese side at a meeting and asked it to adhere to existing confidence-building measures (CBMs) that bar fighter aircraft from flying within 10 km of the border. That meeting came on the back of the 16th round of military talks between corps commander-ranked officers of the two armies.

Also Read | Business as usual for IAF Chinooks amid US Army grounding entire fleet

After those talks on July 17, India and China said they will stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels for a mutually acceptable resolution of problems along LAC at the earliest.

The joint statement described the military dialogue as “constructive and forward-looking” but did not specify any outcome or detail any major breakthrough.

Despite the disengagement of soldiers from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and the Gogra-Hot Springs area, the two armies still have around 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre. Problems at Patrol Point-15 near Kongka La, Depsang Bulge in Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in Demchok sector are still on the negotiating table.