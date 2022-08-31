Home / India News / Indian Army, PLA officers meet over peace and tranquillity along LAC in Ladakh

Indian Army, PLA officers meet over peace and tranquillity along LAC in Ladakh

india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 10:54 PM IST

Earlier this month, India raised the issue of increased Chinese air activity close to LAC in eastern Ladakh with the Chinese side at a meeting and asked it to adhere to existing confidence-building measures that bar fighter aircraft from flying within 10 km of the border.

It was a routine meeting that takes place after a gap of around three months, the officials said.(ANI file)
It was a routine meeting that takes place after a gap of around three months, the officials said.(ANI file)
ByHT Correspondent

Major general-ranked officers of the Indian and Chinese armies on Wednesday held a meeting in the Ladakh sector to discuss the issues related to peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the two sides have been locked in a lingering stand-off since May 2020, officials familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named.

It was a routine meeting that takes place after a gap of around three months, the officials said. The meeting, however, took place against the backdrop of Indian graziers being prevented from accessing pastures in the Demchok area of Ladakh on August 21.

Earlier this month, India raised the issue of increased Chinese air activity close to LAC in eastern Ladakh with the Chinese side at a meeting and asked it to adhere to existing confidence-building measures (CBMs) that bar fighter aircraft from flying within 10 km of the border. That meeting came on the back of the 16th round of military talks between corps commander-ranked officers of the two armies.

Also Read | Business as usual for IAF Chinooks amid US Army grounding entire fleet

After those talks on July 17, India and China said they will stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels for a mutually acceptable resolution of problems along LAC at the earliest.

The joint statement described the military dialogue as “constructive and forward-looking” but did not specify any outcome or detail any major breakthrough.

Despite the disengagement of soldiers from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and the Gogra-Hot Springs area, the two armies still have around 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre. Problems at Patrol Point-15 near Kongka La, Depsang Bulge in Daulet Beg Oldi sector and Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) in Demchok sector are still on the negotiating table.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army ladakh chinese army + 1 more
indian army ladakh chinese army

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out