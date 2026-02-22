Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar; contact established

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, and contact has been established, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a statement.
“Troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, along with @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF, in a joint operation, established contact with terrorists in the general area of Passerkut, #Kishtwar. Firefight is on. Troops have cordoned off the area,” the statement read.
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More