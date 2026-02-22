Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar; contact established

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, and contact has been established, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a statement. An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar. (ANI photo)

“Troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, along with @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF, in a joint operation, established contact with terrorists in the general area of Passerkut, #Kishtwar. Firefight is on. Troops have cordoned off the area,” the statement read.

This is a developing story…