Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar; contact established

    Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar; contact established

    Updated on: Feb 22, 2026 1:43 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, and contact has been established, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a statement.

    An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar. (ANI photo)
    An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar. (ANI photo)

    “Troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, along with @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF, in a joint operation, established contact with terrorists in the general area of Passerkut, #Kishtwar. Firefight is on. Troops have cordoned off the area,” the statement read.

    This is a developing story…

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest Tata Punch EV Launch at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar; Contact Established
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes