Indian Army tests anti-tank guided missile at ‘super-high-altitude’ in Sikkim

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps on Thursday conducted a training exercise involving the firing of anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) at a “super high-altitude area of 17,000 feet” in Sikkim, news agency ANI reported citing the Guwahati's Defence PRO through a press release. Trishakti Corps of Indian Army conduct a training exercise of Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing at Super High-Altitude Area of 17000 Feet in Sikkim. (PTI)

According to ANI, the ATGM system's performance in high-altitude environments reaffirms the “Ek Missile Ek Tank” goal. It highlights its accuracy and effectiveness in “super-high-altitude terrain,” as stated in the press release.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Missile-firing units from mechanised and infantry divisions across the Eastern Command joined the training exercise in Sikkim. The release further said that the exercise included extensive continuous training and live firing from various platforms, targeting moving and stationary objectives to simulate battlefield scenarios.

The army also highlighted that the ATGM units showcased their ability to effectively neutralise armoured threats with exceptional lethality, ensuring successful missions in challenging mountainous terrain.

Indian Army recently tested ‘Agni Prime’

Last week on April 3, India successfully tested the new-generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ from Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The launch was observed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the DRDO, and the Indian Army.

The 'Agni Prime' or ‘Agni-P’ is an advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads. It is a two-stage canister missile capable of a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km.

The ‘Agni Prime’ missile is characterised by its lighter weight compared to previous Agni series missiles. It weighs at least 50 per cent less than the Agni 3 missile and features new guidance and propulsion systems.

Last month, India achieved the first flight test of its domestically developed Agni-5 missile. With a range of up to 5,000 km, these missiles can cover extensive areas across Asia, encompassing even the northernmost regions of China and parts of Europe within their striking radius.