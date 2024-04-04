 SpiceJet restarts flights to Sikkim’s Pakyong airport from Kolkata, Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

SpiceJet restarts flights to Sikkim’s Pakyong airport from Kolkata, Delhi

PTI |
Apr 04, 2024 06:00 PM IST

SpiceJet restarts flights to Sikkim’s Pakyong airport from Kolkata, Delhi

Kolkata, Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has resumed its flight operations to Pakyong airport in Sikkim from Kolkata and Delhi, the airline said on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

The Delhi-Pakyong route will be operational five days a week, while the Kolkata-Pakyong flight will operate daily, it said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The airline said in a statement that it has also launched non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Ayodhya from Tuesday.

“We are happy to enhance connectivity to Ayodhya and Pakyong ahead of the forthcoming peak travel season. With an expanding fleet, we are poised to launch new routes and reinstate services on key ones," the statement quoted Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, as saying.

The airline's services resumed on March 31.

The resumption of flight services to the Pakyong airport during the summer will cater to a huge number of tourists who visit the Himalayan state, B T Pote, the officiating airport director , Pakyong airport, told PTI.

“All the flights have been full since the services resumed, the weather is very good and we are fully prepared to handle flights to the airport even during the monsoon season,” the officiating D said.

The road connectivity to the airport from all parts of the state and surrounding areas is also good for hassle-free travel of tourists, he said.

The flight services at the airport, which has a table-top runway, were suspended approximately six months ago owing to some operational reasons.

SpiceJet began flight operations to the Pakyong airport in 2018, but services have been irregular due to various operational reasons, including visibility issues.

According to the schedule, the daily flight from Kolkata will take off at 8.05 am and reach Pakyong at 9.35 am. It will depart from there at 10.30 am and reach Kolkata at 12.10 pm.

Similarly, the flight from New Delhi will take off at 9.45 am and land at the airport in Sikkim at 12.40 pm. The return flight will take off at 1.10 pm and reach New Delhi at 4.10 pm.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / SpiceJet restarts flights to Sikkim’s Pakyong airport from Kolkata, Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On