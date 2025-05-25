Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to move into quarantine ahead of space travel on June 8

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crewmates part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station are headed into quarantine, the US-based private space firm announced on Sunday. The Axiom-4 mission will be the first time an Indian astronaut will visit the International Space Station (ISS).(ANI)

The Axiom-4 mission -- a collaborative effort of Axiom Space, NASA, European Space Agency (ESA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) -- is scheduled for lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida onboard a Dragon spacecraft not earlier than June 8 at 6:41 pm IST.

During the 14-day mission docked to the orbiting laboratory, the astronauts will conduct global outreach activities, microgravity research and technology demonstrations.

A ceremonial send-off was organised at Axiom Space for the crew ahead of their launch onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.

"The crew is on their way to quarantine. Before they went, Axiom Space employees came together to celebrate. The crew send-off is a tradition that pays tribute to the dedication and tireless efforts of the staff prior to the crew embarking on their mission," Axiom Space said in a post on X.

Shukla, one of the four astronaut-designates for Gaganyaan, will be the pilot on Ax-4 with former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space Peggy Whitson as commander of the commercial mission.

"I am sure this mission will be a success," said Shukla at the send-off event.

ISRO has paid ₹550 crore for Shukla to be part of this mission.

Experience gained from this mission is expected to benefit ISRO's Gaganyaan project.

Astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are also part of the Ax-4 mission.