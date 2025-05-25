Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to move into quarantine ahead of space travel on June 8

PTI |
May 25, 2025 10:47 PM IST

The AX-4 mission will carry four astronauts, including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, to the International Space Station.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crewmates part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station are headed into quarantine, the US-based private space firm announced on Sunday.

The Axiom-4 mission will be the first time an Indian astronaut will visit the International Space Station (ISS).(ANI)
The Axiom-4 mission will be the first time an Indian astronaut will visit the International Space Station (ISS).(ANI)

The Axiom-4 mission -- a collaborative effort of Axiom Space, NASA, European Space Agency (ESA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) -- is scheduled for lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida onboard a Dragon spacecraft not earlier than June 8 at 6:41 pm IST.

The Axiom-4 mission will be the first time an Indian astronaut will visit the International Space Station (ISS).

During the 14-day mission docked to the orbiting laboratory, the astronauts will conduct global outreach activities, microgravity research and technology demonstrations.

Also Read | Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission's astronaut-designate Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mantra is ‘to dream big’

A ceremonial send-off was organised at Axiom Space for the crew ahead of their launch onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.

"The crew is on their way to quarantine. Before they went, Axiom Space employees came together to celebrate. The crew send-off is a tradition that pays tribute to the dedication and tireless efforts of the staff prior to the crew embarking on their mission," Axiom Space said in a post on X.

Shukla, one of the four astronaut-designates for Gaganyaan, will be the pilot on Ax-4 with former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space Peggy Whitson as commander of the commercial mission.

Also Read | Who is Shubhanshu Shukla, IAF officer set to take India to International Space Station for first time?

"I am sure this mission will be a success," said Shukla at the send-off event.

ISRO has paid 550 crore for Shukla to be part of this mission.

Experience gained from this mission is expected to benefit ISRO's Gaganyaan project.

Astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are also part of the Ax-4 mission.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to move into quarantine ahead of space travel on June 8
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On