Indian Consulate in Melbourne vandalised; High Commission raises matter with Australia

The Indian Consulate in Australia's Melbourne was reportedly once again targeted in an act of vandalism, prompting the Indian High Commission in Canberra to raise the issue with Australian authorities on Friday. The incident, reported by The Australia Today, is the latest in the series of provocations at the Melbourne consulate, which has previously been defaced with slogans.(theaustraliatoday.com.au)

The incident, reported by The Australia Today, is the latest in the series of provocations at the Melbourne consulate, which has previously been defaced with slogans.

According to Victoria Police, the latest act of vandalism took place around 1:00 am on Thursday. “Officers believe the front entry of the building was graffitied overnight, sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. An investigation into the damage remains ongoing,” news agency PTI quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

Indian High Commission reacts

The Indian High Commission reacted to the incident publicly in a post on X on Friday, confirming that it had taken up the matter with local authorities.

“The incident of defacing at the premises of the Consulate General of India in Melbourne by miscreants has been raised with Australian authorities. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of Indian diplomatic and consular premises and personnel in the country,” the post read.

As of now, police have not confirmed any suspects in the case and are appealing for public assistance. “Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward,” the police spokesperson added.

The act of vandalism has sparked renewed concern within the Indian-Australian community, which has faced several targeted incidents in recent years, particularly involving Hindu temples and Indian diplomatic sites across Melbourne.

“It’s not just graffiti - it’s a message of intimidation aimed at our community,” the PTI report quoted an Indian-Australian, who expressed distress over repeated attacks on religious and cultural institutions.

In response to rising hate incidents, the Victorian government under Premier Jacinta Allan introduced stronger anti-vilification laws earlier this year. The legislation aims to impose tougher penalties for acts driven by hate or religious bias.

Despite the legal reforms, community members say there are challenges to address. Concerns over delayed responses and inconsistencies in enforcement have been alleged, especially when compared with reactions to similar incidents involving other communities.

“This is not about politics. It’s about safety, respect, and equal protection under the law,” Australia Today quoted a community member as saying.