Indian diaspora group in US asks PM Modi to talk to Sonam Wangchuk: 'Must answer failures'

An Indian diaspora group in the United States has voiced concerns over climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s health as he continues his indefinite hunger strike at the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet with protestors and Wangchuk.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk undergoes a morning medical check-up as he continues his indefinite hunger strike for the nineteenth consecutive day at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an open letter addressed to PM Modi and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the US-based group Hindus for Human Rights said the protesters have raised serious concerns about examination irregularities, educational governance, institutional accountability, and the consequences suffered by students when public systems fail.

"The government must meet with the protesters, provide a substantive response to the examination and governance failures they have identified, and establish a credible, time-bound process for accountability," the group said in the letter shared on its Facebook handle. Follow LIVE updates on Sonam Wangchuk's protest here

Also Read: How Modi govt's equation with Sonam Wangchuk collapsed: From ‘wonderful conversation’ to Jantar Mantar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The group added that while the government may reject the demand for Pradhan's resignation, it cannot use that disagreement to justify "institutional silence". It said the protest is part of a wider pattern in which students, job aspirants, and other young people are seeking accountability from the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The group added that while the government may reject the demand for Pradhan's resignation, it cannot use that disagreement to justify "institutional silence". It said the protest is part of a wider pattern in which students, job aspirants, and other young people are seeking accountability from the government. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The government may reject the demand for the Education Minister’s resignation, but it cannot use that disagreement to justify institutional silence. This protest is part of a wider pattern in which students, job aspirants, and other young people seeking accountability for examination and recruitment failures have put their bodies on the line, facing lathi charges and detention at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, water cannons in Jaipur, and baton charges and detentions during NEET protest in Kurukshetra,” the group said in the letter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The government must meet the protesters now, answer the failures that brought them here, and act before indifference takes a life," Sunita Viswanath, Executive Director, Hindus for Human Rights said in a statement.

‘Place your health first’, says group

The group also urged Wangchuk and fellow protesters to prioritise their health and lives, saying they should not be required to sacrifice their health to demonstrate the seriousness of their demands.

It also urged the government, the education ministry, and responsible authorities in New Delhi to provide an authorised representative to meet with the fasting protesters; ensure unrestricted access to appropriate medical care; provide a transparent public response to the allegations raised by students; establish a clear process for addressing examination and recruitment irregularities; and protect the right to peaceful protest without harassment or obstruction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Their concerns have been heard by people across India and around the world. They should not be required to sacrifice their health to demonstrate the seriousness of their demands," the group said.

"We urge the Government of India to honor the best of that history: listen before more harm is done, begin dialogue immediately, and ensure that every participant can end this fast safely and with dignity. Dialogue must begin before irreversible harm occurs."

Group to gather in solidarity with Wangchuk

Hindus for Human Rights and The Azadi Project will gather in Washington, DC, on Friday in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, as he continues his hunger strike demanding the resignation of India's education minister.

“Wangchuk’s fast is a grave moral appeal for accountability and a meaningful response to the examination and governance failures affecting students across India. No one should have to risk their health or life simply to be heard,” the group said in a post on Facebook.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It called on people to join the movement that calls for justice, dignity, and responsible leadership.

Wangchuk’s fast enters 19th day

Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 19th day today on Thursday. The Delhi High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation raising concern over the activists health. A petition was filed before the high court on Wednesday, seeking urgent medical intervention, including admission to a hospital, ensuring that he receives the required medical treatment and force-feeding food to him.

In the most recent update regarding his health, doctors on Wednesday said he remains "very weak" and is under round-the-clock medical supervision. His weight has dropped to 57.15 kg, down 400 grams in the past 24 hours and 8.9 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His blood pressure was recorded at 105/76 mmHg, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, oxygen saturation at 97 per cent. Doctors added that his hydration levels are fair.

Also Read: What's Rahul Gandhi planning amid buzz over absence from CJP-Wangchuk protest: ‘Are you rattled, Modi ji?’

Leaders to meet Wangchuk

The protest has garnered support from multiple political leaders and actors across the country, with many urging him to end his fast and prioritise his health.

Wangchuk said he will not end his fast and urged protestors to question the government as to why it is not engaging in a dialogue. In a video message on Wednesday, Wangchuk said, “I’m not in good shape but not so bad either...Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament.”

One-day mass hunger strike

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cockroach Janta Party, which is spearheading the protests, have called for a one-day mass hunger strike on Thursday. Its founder Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters to post a photo of an empty plate.

The agitation by the party began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

The outfit has been demanding the resignation of Pradhan and ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to alleged examination irregularities. It has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session.