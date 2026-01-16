Indian diaspora in Oman hosts grand welcome for INSV Kaundinya crew

The Indian community in Oman, under the aegis of the Indian Embassy in the Sultanate, organised a grand programme in Muscat to celebrate the successful and historic voyage of INSV KAUNDINYA - The Stitched Ship of India, which sailed from Porbandar in Gujarat on December 29, 2025, and reached Muscat on January 14, 2026. The 20-metre, two-masted vessel was constructed by shaping and steaming wooden planks.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the welcome programme for the crew, Tavishi Behel Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Muscat, described the ship's arrival as an emotional and inspiring moment for the community.

"It was yesterday when I saw INSV KAUNDINYA live for the first time... it literally gave me goosebumps once I actually saw it, because the ship is symbolic of 5,000 years of history," she said, adding that the large turnout of the Indian community reflected enthusiasm that went far beyond official or diplomatic circles.Pandey said interactions with the crew allowed community members to understand the challenges faced during the voyage and how they were overcome. She particularly highlighted the presence of Indian school students at the event.

"What caught my attention was that there were a lot of Indian school students as well who were participating... they got their signatures of the real-life heroes and their ideals. So, it was a very heartwarming sight for me," she said, noting that the embassy plans to facilitate more structured interactions between students and the crew to keep young minds inspired.

Underscoring the project's diplomatic and cultural importance, Pandey said the voyage held special significance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to revive India's maritime heritage.

"This has been a very special project for the Prime Minister...when he was here in Muscat in December, he coined the term 'Maitri', and the 'M' meant Maritime Heritage," she said, adding that India-Oman ties are rooted in geography, trust and centuries-old people-to-people links.

She noted that the arrival of INSV KAUNDINYA further strengthened these bonds and coincided with the culmination of celebrations marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Oman.

Pandey also highlighted the embassy's efforts to actively engage the Indian community, particularly students, in the maritime heritage initiative. She said competitions encouraging poems, stories and essays on INSV KAUNDINYA were organised during Vishwi Hindi Divas to spark curiosity and research among participants. Plans are also underway to arrange guided ship visits for students and community members, subject to port restrictions.

The welcome programme also featured a special cultural presentation by a 10-member Gujarati folk dance troupe, led by renowned folk artist Shri Rajendrakumar D. Rawal. The troupe captivated the audience with vibrant performances of traditional Gujarati dance forms, including Kerbano Vesh (Bhavai), Hudo (Bharwad tribal dance), Mishra Raas, Talwar Raas, and Garbo, offering a colourful glimpse into Gujarat's rich folk heritage.

INSV KAUNDINYA, a carefully reconstructed ancient stitched vessel inspired by India's early maritime traditions, completed the trans-oceanic voyage with a crew of 18 Indian Navy personnel. The expedition also included Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, who was part of the historic sailing team. The journey is widely seen as a tribute to India's nearly 5,000-year-old seafaring legacy and its pivotal role in early trade and cultural exchanges across the Indian Ocean region.