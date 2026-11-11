Indian diaspora’s role to grow as India moves towards Viksit Bharat by 2047: Jaishankar

The Indian diaspora’s role will become increasingly important as India moves towards achieving its goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, and its expertise and technological capabilities will contribute to the country’s growth and development, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. Jaishankar says India’s progress and expanding opportunities will create new avenues for collaboration with the 37-million-strong Indian diaspora. (@DrSJaishankar)

Speaking at the launch of the website for the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, to be held in Kolkata from January 7 to 9 next year, Jaishankar said the expanding opportunities and new avenues created by India’s development would help foster greater collaboration with the diaspora.

The PBD Convention is the government’s flagship event that provides a key platform for engaging with the 37-million-strong diaspora across the world. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, held annually on January 9, commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915. The theme of the upcoming Convention — “Return to Roots: Reigniting the diaspora connect with Bharat” — aims to create opportunities for the next generation of overseas Indians to deepen their engagement with contemporary India.

“As India moves forward towards the vision which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the role of our diaspora will be increasingly important,” Jaishankar said. “Their knowledge, expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and technology capabilities, and also their global networks, will all contribute to India’s growth and to India’s development equally.”