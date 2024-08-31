‘Indian economy grew by almost 90% in last 10 years’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is writing a unique success story, adding that the impact of the reforms is visible in the economic performance.



Addressing the ET World Leaders Forum, the prime minister said,"The global economy has grown by 35% in the last 10 years and our economy has grown by almost 90% in the last 10 years. This is sustainable growth that we have achieved. This sustainable growth will continue in future as well. Reform, perform and transform has been our mantra. People are seeing the achievements of the country and are full of confidence."



Recalling the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, Modi said the voters of India ensured a hat-trick for the current government after 60 years.



“Look at the situations in other countries of the world. This year, voting has taken place in many big countries of the world, elections have been held and in most places, people have voted for change,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.



“Governments have faced difficulties in many countries. But the citizens of India have given this trend a completely opposite mandate. The voters of India have ensured a hat-trick for a government after 60 years. The aspirational youth of India and the women of India have voted for continuity, political stability and economic growth,” PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the ET World Leaders Forum, in New Delhi, Saturday.(PTI)