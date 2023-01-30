India's envoy to Australia visits temples vandalised in Melbourne

Amid rise in tensions in Australia between members of the Indian community and supporters of Khalistan, a proposed sovereign nation for Sikhs, India's high commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra, on Monday visited temples vandalised by alleged Khalistan supporters, in the second-largest city of Melbourne.

Vohra offered prayers at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple and ISKCON Krishna Temple in the city, two of the three sites where anti-India graffiti was painted, allegedly by Khalistan supporters, in recent days. He also met Daniel Andrews, the premier of the Victoria province, of which Melbourne is the capital.

The Indian high commissioner also held discussions over the attack on members of the Indian community by Khalistan supporters, which took place during a ‘Khalistan referendum’ event that was held on Sunday at Melbourne's Federation Square.

Earlier, reacting strongly to the incidents of vandalisation, the Canberra-based Indian high commission described these as a ‘clear attempt to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community.’

Barry O'Ferrell, Vohra's counterpart in India, has also expressed his ‘shock’ over the incidents, adding that these are investigated being by authorities Down Under.

Australia is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora, which mostly resides in the two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne. According to the 2021 census, which found that the country has a population of 25,422,788, as many as 783,958 people, accounting for 3.1% of the total population, were of Indian ancestry.

