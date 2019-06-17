Indian expat drowns at UAE beach

A 25-year-old Indian man has drowned off a popular beach in the UAE as he went for a “regular swim” with his friends, a media report said Monday.

Anandhu Janardanan, who is from Kerala, drowned in Umm Al Quwain city during the Eid-ul-Fitr break in the country.

Janardanan was swimming “within the safe limits when he encountered rough waves that dragged him down”, the Khaleej Times reported.

His friend George Aloysius said a high wave suddenly swept Janardanan away.

“We tried hard to find him, but we couldn’t and, later, his body was washed ashore,” Aloysius said.

The central operations room of the Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) Police dispatched paramedics and rescue teams to the site.

“They tried to resuscitate Janardanan and rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival,” the report said.

As an expat who earned a monthly salary of Dirham 2,000 (Rs 38,000), Janardanan supported his elderly father and two siblings, it said.

His body is expected to be repatriated on Monday.

On Saturday, a 40-year-old man from Bengaluru drowned after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Jumeirah beach in the UAE during an outing with his family.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 12:55 IST