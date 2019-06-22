Indian flights over Iranian airspace to be rerouted

Amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, Indian airlines have decided to avoid the “affected part of the Iranian airspace” and reroute their flight “suitably.” Indian carriers’ decision follows a warning by the American aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration to a possibility that commercial aircraft can be mistakenly targeted in Iranian airspace. Consequently, major airlines around the world have already rerouted their aircrafts.

On Friday, FAA had issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) prohibiting US-registered aircraft from operating “in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region until further notice, due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions”.

This was a direct fall out of Iran shooting down a US military drone in its airspace on Thursday.

Iran said the US drone violated its airspace, while the US called the missile fire “an unprovoked attack” in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

Indian carriers’ decisions is in line with major affected airlines like Emirates, Etihad, British Airways, Qantas, who have either already changed their routes or have announced to do so.

“All Indian operators in consultation with DGCA have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian Airspace to ensure safe travel for the passengers. They will re-route flights suitably,” the DGCA said on Twitter.

Right after DGCA announcement, Air India CMD said that the decision won’t have substantial effect on air India flights. He also said that details were being worked out for rerouting on incoming flights.

The overall impact of the directive is rather minimal, said Ian Petchenik, a spokesman for the flight-tracking website Flightradar24, because avoiding that small portion of Iranian airspace is fairly simple from a technical perspective.

The few airlines affected would simply take northerly or southerly routes to avoid the area. He estimated that 100 flights might be affected in a 24-hour period.

“Long story short, if this is the new status quo, some flights are going to be marginally longer,” Petchenik said.

But Henry Harteveldt, a travel analyst at Atmosphere Research Group in San Francisco, said longer routes put in place after the 2014 Malaysia Airlines disaster added about 90 minutes of flying time — and critically, fuel burn — in each direction for flights between Europe and parts of Asia.

“That can turn a flight from being a profitable one to a loss,” he said. “This is a big deal.”

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 17:03 IST