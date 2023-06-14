NIA releases pics of March 19 Indian high commission attack suspects

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday released the photographs of suspects involved in the violent protest at the Indian high commission in London by Khalistan supporters.



“REQUEST FOR IDENTIFICATION/INFORMATION. On 19.03.23 these persons were involved in an attack on the High Commission of India, London. They caused grievous injury and disrespected the Indian National Flag. If anyone has any information about them, please Whatsapp/DM @+917290009373”, the central agency tweeted.



This comes a day after the NIA released CCTV footage showing moments before the high commission was attacked by pro-Khalistani protesters. The central agency had taken over the probe after home ministry officials had met UK representatives after the attack. A team of NIA officials was also sent to London to investigate the arson which unfolded at the high commission. The National Investigation Agency released the photos of suspects in the March 19 violent protest at the Indian high commission in London.(Twitter/NIA)

The national flag at the Indian high commission in the UK capital was pulled down during a protest by Khalistani supporters. The viral videos of the incident showed several protesters carrying yellow and black Khalistan flag calling for Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh's release. During the protest, one of the protesters clambered on to a balcony of the high commission office and pulled down the tricolour.



The mastermind of the March 19 violence is said to be Avtar Singh Khanda alias Azad alias Ranjhodh Singh, the self-styled chief of designated terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). His main aim is to radicalise youth in Punjab and in countries like the UK, Canada, the US, Germany, Australia against India.

