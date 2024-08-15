Indian hockey team to gift signed stick to PM Narendra Modi during meet | Video

The Indian men's hockey team will present a signed hockey stick to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift during their meeting later on Thursday, August 15. Indian hockey team to gift signed stick to PM Narendra Modi during meet

In a video posted by news agency PTI, several members of the hockey team, including Jarmanpreet, Rajkumar Pal, Sreejesh, and Hardik Singh, can be seen signing the white stick with a black marker.

Earlier in the day, Modi, during his address to the nation on the 78th Independence Day, lauded the Indian athletes for their fine effort in the just-concluded Paris Olympics, where the country managed six medals, including a silver and five bronze medals in athletics, shooting, hockey, and wrestling.

The Indian men's hockey team levelled their Tokyo Olympics success with a bronze in Paris 2024, while Neeraj Chopra became the most successful individual Olympian after he claimed a silver medal in the men's javelin throw event.

“Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players...In the next few days, a huge contingent of India will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians,” he said.

Several top athletes, including pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in Paris, and members of the Indian hockey team, including star goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who retired at the end of the side's bronze-winning performance, attended the Independence Day event in the national capital on Thursday morning.

‘Leaving no stone unturned to host Olympics in India in 2036’

PM Modi, during his address, asserted that India will not leave “no stone unturned” in its efforts to host the Olympics in 2036.

“It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)