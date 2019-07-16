Indian lawyer Karuna Nundy on UK panel for new media framework

Karuna Nundy, a New Delhi-based lawyer specialising in human rights and media issues, has been appointed to a new panel of experts by the Foreign Office to develop legal frameworks to protect media freedom across the world.

An independent body convened at the request of the UK and Canadian governments, the panel is chaired by David Neuberger, former president of the UK Supreme Court.

Its deputy chairperson is Amal Clooney, who has been appointed special envoy on media freedom by foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The panel’s constitution and mandate were announced during a conference on media freedom organised by the UK and Canadian governments last week. The 16-member panel includes Hina Jilani from Pakistan, besides experts from other countries.

The panel is expected to examine legal and policy initiatives that countries can adopt to improve media freedom that includes proposing legal and other initiatives to ensure existing international obligations relating to media freedom are enforced.

It is also expected to advise on new international commitments by governments that would help to prevent and reverse media abuses, and support governments to repeal legislation that is outdated or restricts media freedom.

Hunt said: “Stemming the tide of violence against journalists requires political will, diplomatic pressure and a legal framework to support countries to improve…The panel consists of the best legal minds from across the globe. Together they will develop and promote legal mechanisms to help prevent and reverse media abuses”.

