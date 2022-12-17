‘Indian Muslims far more secure and…’: Sufi council head to Bilawal Bhutto

All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishti on Saturday condemned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Pakistani foreign minister has not only downgraded the position of his portfolio but also of his entire nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I strongly condemn the venomous language used by the Pakistan foreign minister against PM Modi. Bilawal Bhutto has not only downgraded the position of his portfolio but also of his entire nation,” news agency ANI quoted Chishti as saying.

He said Pakistan should remember that Indian Muslims are far more secure and in better condition than Pakistani Muslims. “Bilawal Bhutto has forgotten that terrorist Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan by American forces right under the nose of the Pakistani government,” he said.

“My advice to Bhutto is not to compare India with Pakistan as our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all. Every Muslim feels proud to be an Indian,” the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council said.

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council is a body of spiritual heads of various dargahs of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pakistani foreign minister resorted to a personal attack against Modi and slammed the RSS after external affairs minister S Jaishankar highlighted the neighbouring country's support to various terror groups and described the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".

His statement comes even as the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a nationwide protest against the Pakistan foreign minister on Saturday.

The protests were held in all the state capitals across the country.

"BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister," the party had earlier said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON